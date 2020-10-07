Ten years back, the first Dishoom restaurant opened, in Covent Garden. Modelled on the post-colonial Irani cafés of Bombay, Dishoom became fast known for its bacon naan rolls and black dal – oh, and its queues – as its restaurant numbers grew in London and beyond.

To mark its tenth birthday, the restaurant went in for a refurb, closing its doors to the public at the start of the year – little did it know its other branches would soon be doing the same thing. It was due to reopen bang on its birthday in the summer, but obviously this year got in the way. But now it has been announced that the very grand reopening will take place in ‘late autumn’ this year.

Photograph: Dishoom



The new look still pays homage to Irani café heritage, but is also said to make reference to Bombay’s theatres and how they transformed to ‘talkie’ cinemas in the 1940s. The design is said to reflect the faded elegance of the era – with art deco features and design remnants from earlier epochs – plus the ‘modernity, glamour and freedom’ that was expressed in early Bombay talkie movies. We just like the chandeliers, tbh.

Photograph: Dishoom



Expect the same all-day dishes, plus drinks in the Permit Room bar below. If it ain’t broke...

Dishoom Covent Garden reopens in ‘late autumn’ at 12 Upper St Martin’s Lane, WC2H 9FB.

