A winter forest is taking over outdoor hangout Pergola

Finding it hard to get excited about... well, anything? Maybe this cosy sight will melt your frozen heart. The team behind Paddington hangout Pergola is set to transform its pretty outdoor space into a winter wonderland in time for the festive period.

Complete with a grand Alpine hall decorated with a forest of 200 fir trees (pictured above) and with eight cosy lodges (pictured below) on its lower level, the winter reimagining of the space is also getting a new name: ‘Miracle on Kingdom Street’.

Photograph: Pergola

Miracle on Kingdom Street will open in November, and will then be in full festive swing each day until February. To combat the winter chill, a new heating system is being installed, and real log fires will burn away in the Alpine hall. But hot toddies – from mulled wine to boozy hot chocolate – will also be available should you feel particularly susceptible to the elements (any excuse).

For further sustenance, four pop-up restaurants will occupy the space and will serve dishes inspired by the Alps. You bet that means fondue! But it will also include bratwurst, Christmas burgers, roasted chestnuts and s'mores.

Events are planned for the space in the months leading up to Christmas – including festive film screenings, wreath-making master classes and gospel choir singalongs. There’s also talk of a Christmas get-together for west London dog lovers.

Tables are bookable in advance for groups of up to six, and social distancing will be observed in among the trees and lights. Just be sure to bring your gloves, as well as your mask.

Miracle on Kingdom Street is at Pergola Paddington, 5 Kingdom Street, W2 6PY from November 12 until February 2021. Find bookings and more info here.

In more festive news, Christmas drive-in cinema is coming to London.

And the Royal Albert Hall is putting on winter concerts.