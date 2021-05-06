London
The Pink House, Essex Airbnb
Photograph: Airbnb

PSA: This crazy pink mansion just outside London is available to rent on Airbnb

Enter a real-life Barbie fantasy world at Eaton House Studio in Tiptree, Essex

By Rosie Hewitson
Ever wondered what it would be like to live in a full-sized version of Barbie’s Dreamhouse? Well, now you can find out with a stay at a certain truly standout Airbnb in Tiptree, Essex

Known professionally as Eaton House Studio but referred to by locals as The Pink House (well, yeah) this boutique-hotel-slash-studio-slash-art-installation is the work of artist Amy Griffith. She who bought the house a decade ago and spent four whole years transforming it from an average family home into the candy-coloured, glitter-filled dreamscape it is today.

The Pink House, Essex Airbnb
Photograph: Airbnb

Having hosted celebrity guests including Paris Hilton, Gizzi Erskine and Iggy Azalea, featured in fashion spreads for i-D and Vogue Italia, and played a starring role in Little Mix’s ‘Bounce Back’ music video, The Pink House is now available to book on Airbnb for up to 12 guests at £3,120 a night. That’s £260 per person if you summon the whole crew, which you’ll legally be able to do from June 21.

The Pink House, Essex Airbnb
Photograph: Airbnb

Boasting three bars, a unicorn-filled garden, a hot tub and wet room, glittering hallways, fairy lights galore and eight, er, unique bedrooms outlandishly decked out in pastel pink, baby blue, leopard print and floral patterns, it might just be the craziest, coolest and, dare we say, quirkiest staycation destination we’ve ever stumbled across on Airbnb. 

The Pink House, Essex Airbnb
Photograph: Airbnb

So if you have a properly special occasion to celebrate this year – or just serious withdrawal symptoms from the squad – why not book a stay? Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

Pink not really your colour? Check out these other amazing UK Airbnbs and great Airbnbs for large groups.

Or if you fancy something a bit more down to earth, here are five outdoorsy UK getaways to help you reconnect with nature.

