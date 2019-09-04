Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The pop-up bar in a London pie-and-mash shop is back for good
The pop-up bar in a London pie-and-mash shop is back for good

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday September 4 2019, 3:11pm

Walthamstow cocktail bar The Jellied Eel – the most popular thing to come out of a pie-and-mash shop since, well, pie and mash – has just announced its return. The cocktail and croquetas concept first popped up in the evenings at L.Manze’s on Walthamstow High Street in autumn 2018. Following two further successful pop-up stints – often with queues out the door – the popular pop-up watering hole is making a return to east London, and this time it’s permanent.   

Back again from Friday September 20, The Jellied Eel will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights. Bar-goers can enjoy a tried-and-tested combo of croquetas and cocktails, all while marvelling at the unique, ornate and Grade II-listed interior. On warmer nights, Manze's goods yard will also be transformed into a cocktail garden, a great spot for indulging in a Rhubarb Negroni. 

New cocktails on the menu will include a Chilli Pisco Sour, and while croquetas are a menu mainstay, the bar will also be adding a range of Med-inspired small plates to its offering, including fried squid and Merguez sausages. And there's not an actual jellied eel in sight.  

The Jellied Eel is opening for good from Friday September 20 at L Manze’s, 76 High Street, E17 7LD. Open Fridays and Saturdays only, 7pm-midnight. 

