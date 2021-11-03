The prestigious Prix Pictet photography prize is coming back to London

The theme this year is fire, and it's the hottest ticket in town

One of photography’s most prestigious prizes is coming back to London. Opening at the V&A on December 16, the annual Prix Pictet is all about celebrating photography with an ecological, sustainable message. Being green is always on trend, but coming in the wake of Cop26, Prix Pictet’s mission couldn’t be more timely.

The competition takes place roughly every 18 months, and this time around the selection includes work by 13 international artists from Austria, Belgium, Benin, Cambodia, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Switzerland and the USA.

Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige , WONDER BEIRUT , The story of a Pyromaniac Photographer , 1998 - 2006. From the series: Wonder Beirut © Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, Prix Picte

The theme this year is ‘fire’, and there’s a huge variety of work going on display: collaged imagery by the Swiss-American conceptualist Christian Marclay, half-destroyed experimental photos by Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, piercing portraiture by David Uzochukwu and devastating images of the aftermath of a wildfire by Sally Mann. These are works about ecological destruction, and the endless damage being done to our planet.

David Uzochukwu , Tectonic Shift, 2020. From the series: I n The Wake , 2020 © David Uzochukwu, Prix Picte

The winner is announced on December 15 and will win £80,000. With all these photos of fire, it’ll probably be the HOTTEST photography exhibition in London. Get it? Hot. Like fire.

‘Prix Pictet: Fire’ at the V&A, London, Dec 16-Jan 9 2022. Free.

