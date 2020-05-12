The recipe for Honest Burgers’ famous Rosemary Salted Chips is actually really simple

If you’re one of many Londoners who argue that Honest Burgers does the best chips in town, you’re in luck. Tom Barton and Philip Eeles, founders of the Honest Burgers chain, have revealed how it seasons its iconic fries, and turns out it’s incredibly easy.



First, you make some chips. (Obviously, frying them fresh is the best way to get them tasting good, but if the idea of deep-fat frying fills you with dread, you can have a delicious but less-good experience sprinkling this on homemade oven chips.) Then you follow the recipe below.

Rosemary Salted Chips

What you need to buy

Three sprigs of rosemary.

80g Maldon sea salt.

Zest of one lemon.

What you need to do

Put all ingredients in a pestle and mortar and crush for as long as you can. The longer you pound the ingredients, the more vibrant the rosemary will be.

Add to the chips the second they’re out of the hot oil so they get a good coating and the rosemary sticks.

Discover how to make Dishoom’s chai, Padella’s pici cacio e pepe, Gloria’s lemon meringue pie or Eggslut’s Fairfax sandwich.

