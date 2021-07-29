Music of the Spheres is taking place on September 4 for one day only

If you go down to the Royal Docks on Saturday September 4, you’re in for a big and rather bubbly surprise.

No, it's not a massive bottle of champers bobbing down the Thames, but rather a unique music and dance experience. Taking a hint from indie icons The Flaming Lips – who treated pandemic audiences to gigs earlier this year in which both the band and crowd were encased in giant covid-secure plastic bubbles – Music of the Spheres will see dancers and musicians doing their thing in their very own transparent globes. Moving through the crowds while performing in their bubbles, it’ll be a bit like those office trips to the Home Counties where everyone has to do silly team-building exercises, only much more graceful.

After they've impressed with you that, there'll also be an aerial ballet on a lake, because why not, eh? Tickets to the event are absolutely free and there will be three separate performances on the day, each finishing up with musician Simon Desorgher performing a piece of specially composed flute music based on a theme from Debussy’s La Mer. The flute tune will then be transformed into the sound of a whole orchestra via a very clever computer inside another dome.

Then (yes there's more!) a four storey mega-sphere housing aerial dancer and circus performer Claire Crook will move across the lake as she does her impressive stuff. There's a lot going on. You'll just have to go and check it out to make sense of it, won't you?

Royal Victoria Dock, E16 1GB

