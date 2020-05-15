The Royal Vauxhall Tavern is crowdfunding to survive

The legendary LGBTQ+ venue needs £50,000 to help it through these uncertain times

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern is one of London’s most beloved institutions. Not only is it the first UK building to be listed because of its significance to LGBTQ+ history and heritage, it’s also served up legendary parties for Princess Diana (who is rumoured to have visited with Freddie Mercury) and Lily Savage who got her start behind the bar. Time Out loves it so much we named it one of the 50 most iconic places in the capital.

Since it was built in 1863 the pub-cum-queer performance venue has been repeatedly threatened by property developers, but thanks to public support it’s stayed standing. Now, in these uncertain times, it needs Londoners’ help more than ever.

In the face of zero income and continued running costs, the RVT is crowdfunding to raise £50,000 to help it stay afloat. The fund is particularly important as the venue said it does not qualify for grants announced by the government and is expecting a reduced income in the future as venues grapple with social-distancing measures.

The venue said: ‘We have decided to set up a GoFundMe page so that people who want to and are able to make a contribution, can now do so. All monies donated will be put towards our high operating costs and the fabric upkeep of the building. We want to continue to provide a truly diverse platform and range of LGBTQ+ events with all our wonderful associated artists.’

You can help keep the RVT alive and kicking by donating here. Fingers crossed we’ll be donning our glad rags and dancing at the bar very soon. Long live the RVT!

Save more of Vauxhall’s nightlife scene by signing this petition.

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

