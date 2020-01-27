The secret discount for London renters that nobody told you about

It’s no secret that London’s rent prices are astronomical, so any discount scheme for tenants would be common knowledge, surely?

Not so, according to figures from housing charity Dolphin Living and YouGov, who found only 10 percent of people polled knew about Intermediate Rent. The cheeky rent deal gives eligible tenants a 20 percent discount on accommodation within the capital.

The little-known scheme – which is aimed at people who are priced out of central London – has some fixed criteria. In general, it asks that your household income doesn’t exceed £90,000 a year and that you don't already own a property. Some companies will ask that you live in a certain borough, or ask you to complete a financial assessment before you can access homes through the scheme.

Tick off the requirements, though, and you could find a flat for 20 percent less than the local market level. It’s currently available through property companies like Dolphin Trust, Essential Living, Newlon Housing Trust, Network Homes and Get Living, to name a few.

So there you go, weary flathunters, maybe London’s property market isn’t so bonkers after all.

