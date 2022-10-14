The Selfridges Christmas Shop is open and it's bigger than ever

Is it really that time of year already? Well, yeah, it is. It’s basically Halloween, which means it’s basically Bonfire Night, which means it’s basically Black Friday, which means it’s basically chaotic office party season which means it’s basically Christmas. When you actually think about it, 2023 is literally around the corner. Wild.

Christmas shopping is pretty anxiety-ridden, especially in the current cost-of-living crisis. But don’t fret, because (if you’ve got the spare cash) Selfridges is back with its special Christmas Shop, which is of course already open and where you can buy small seasonal treats.

With just ten weeks until December 25 (yikes!), the Selfridges Christmas shop is firmly planted on the fourth floor of the Oxford Street flagship, and it’s 20 percent bigger than last year’s.

Photograph: courtesy of Selfridges

The Christmas Shop features all you need to turn your pokey gaff from grotty to grotto, with 35 percent more baubles and decs than last year, and prices ranging from £3 to a whopping £600 for a life-size fuzzy baby deer. If a whole Bambi is a bit much, there are other nature-themed ornaments to get your paws on and you’ll also be able to get bits and bobs personalised, including stockings and Santa sacks.

Once again, Selfridges is incorporating sustainability into its festive store. Through its Project Earth edit, the store is selling reusable Christmas crackers, snow baubles made from recycled, upcycled or sustainable materials, and a selection of wreaths made from pre-loved decorations sourced from charity shops. Black-owned brand March Muses will be also selling its baubles and decor with Black Santas, angels, wisemen and Black nativity sets. As the first business selling ‘UK Christmas decorations of colour’, it’s about bloomin’ time.

The Christmas Store on the fourth floor of Selfridges is already open, but the iconic festive window displays will return on November 25, with Santa and his elves in attendance each day.

Fourth Floor, Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1C 1JS.

