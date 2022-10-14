London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Santa at Selfridges Christmas shop
Photograph: courtesy of Selfridges

The Selfridges Christmas Shop is open and it's bigger than ever

Get reusable Christmas crackers and snow baubles made from recycled, upcycled or sustainable materials

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Ellie Muir
Advertising

Is it really that time of year already? Well, yeah, it is. It’s basically Halloween, which means it’s basically Bonfire Night, which means it’s basically Black Friday, which means it’s basically chaotic office party season which means it’s basically Christmas. When you actually think about it, 2023 is literally around the corner. Wild. 

Christmas shopping is pretty anxiety-ridden, especially in the current cost-of-living crisis. But don’t fret, because (if you’ve got the spare cash) Selfridges is back with its special Christmas Shop, which is of course already open and where you can buy small seasonal treats. 

With just ten weeks until December 25 (yikes!), the Selfridges Christmas shop is firmly planted on the fourth floor of the Oxford Street flagship, and it’s 20 percent bigger than last year’s. 

Santa
Photograph: courtesy of Selfridges

The Christmas Shop features all you need to turn your pokey gaff from grotty to grotto, with 35 percent more baubles and decs than last year, and prices ranging from £3 to a whopping £600 for a life-size fuzzy baby deer. If a whole Bambi is a bit much, there are other nature-themed ornaments to get your paws on and you’ll also be able to get bits and bobs personalised, including stockings and Santa sacks.

Once again, Selfridges is incorporating sustainability into its festive store. Through its Project Earth edit, the store is selling reusable Christmas crackers, snow baubles made from recycled, upcycled or sustainable materials, and a selection of wreaths made from pre-loved decorations sourced from charity shops. Black-owned brand March Muses will be also selling its baubles and decor with Black Santas, angels, wisemen and Black nativity sets. As the first business selling ‘UK Christmas decorations of colour’, it’s about bloomin’ time. 

The Christmas Store on the fourth floor of Selfridges is already open, but the iconic festive window displays will return on November 25, with Santa and his elves in attendance each day.

Fourth Floor, Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1C 1JS.

The best Christmas events in London this year.

Here are nine festive things to do on Christmas Day in London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.