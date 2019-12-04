The Shard Christmas lights will illuminate the skyline from Monday

London is looking seriously Christmassy. Loads of the city’s biggest light displays have already had their big switch-on – many of them happened yonks ago. Carnaby Street illuminated on November 7, Regent Street on November 14 and Oxford Street on November 21. Not to mention a certain department store that put up its Christmas decorations in July.

But those eager elves don’t faze The Shard, which is sauntering in, cool as a Christmas cucumber, with its big switch-on next week, on Monday December 9.

Photograph: The Shard

Onlookers will get an eyeful of LED from 4pm, when the top 20 floors of London’s tallest building twinkle with a brand new display.

This year, brave Shard bosses have put local schoolchildren in charge, letting them design a light display. The kids have helped to create three nine-minute sequences, which will flash every half an hour from 4pm to 1am every day until the end of December.

Photograph: The Shard

The Shard is being coy with the specifics, but it does promise that on New Year’s Eve there will be a unique display when the clock strikes midnight. We’re all eyes.

Photograph: The Shard

Lest year the building used more than 550 LED lights which pulsated, twinkled and flashed, with the theme reflection. If 2018 is anything to go by, this year we’re in for a treat. Cameras at the ready...

