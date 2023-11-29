London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Shard Christmas lights
Photograph: Michael Thomas

The Shard will be lit up with a massive animated snowman this Christmas

The quirky designed was created in partnership with the London School of Mosaic

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

Twinkly fairy lights, glistening wreaths and absolute whopper trees are just some of the classic Christmas decorations flung all over London come December, but the Shard is doing things a bit differently this year. 

While Christmas 2022 saw the tip of London’s tallest building decorated as a towering, glassy Christmas tree, 2023 is apparently the year of the mosaic. 

That’s right – in partnership with the London School of Mosaic and put together by lighting designer Woodroffe Bassett Design, the Shard’s top 20 storeys will be transformed into a dazzling light display that’ll feature several different patterns. Shows will feature a snowman who melts away, a Christmassy flickering candle, and a green and gold Eduardo Paolozzi-inspired pattern. 

The best part? It can be seen from over 60km away, so the Shard will be brightening up evenings even for those miles away from the capital.

Each design gets repeated in a 30-minute show. The snowman graced the Shard’s windows for the first time last night, on Tuesday November 28, and it will run from 5:30pm every evening until New Year’s Eve.

Christmas in London

At Time Out, we work hard to keep you up-to-date on all the festive happenings across the city – just call us Santa’s helpers. After all, there’s amazing Christmas shows and carol concerts to watch, plenty of essential festive things to do, and the best Christmas light displays in Europe. Keep an eye on our Christmas hub for all the capital’s seasonal festivities.

Did you see that a pre-loved Christmas jumper pop-up is coming to Covent Garden this week?

Plus: You’ll soon be able to order an iconic London black cab on Uber

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.