The Shard will be lit up with a massive animated snowman this Christmas

The quirky designed was created in partnership with the London School of Mosaic

Twinkly fairy lights, glistening wreaths and absolute whopper trees are just some of the classic Christmas decorations flung all over London come December, but the Shard is doing things a bit differently this year.

While Christmas 2022 saw the tip of London’s tallest building decorated as a towering, glassy Christmas tree, 2023 is apparently the year of the mosaic.

That’s right – in partnership with the London School of Mosaic and put together by lighting designer Woodroffe Bassett Design, the Shard’s top 20 storeys will be transformed into a dazzling light display that’ll feature several different patterns. Shows will feature a snowman who melts away, a Christmassy flickering candle, and a green and gold Eduardo Paolozzi-inspired pattern.

The best part? It can be seen from over 60km away, so the Shard will be brightening up evenings even for those miles away from the capital.

Each design gets repeated in a 30-minute show. The snowman graced the Shard’s windows for the first time last night, on Tuesday November 28, and it will run from 5:30pm every evening until New Year’s Eve.

