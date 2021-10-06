Vegetarians and super-organised people, look away now. Forget pre-ordering your turkey a month in advance; instead, head down to Hart’s of Smithfield’s Christmas Eve meat auction, a London tradition going back 500 years. Around 1,500 Londoners gather for the carnivore-fest every year in the hopes of bagging a bargain joint – from cut-price turkeys to entire suckling pigs. Don’t miss the coin toss, when you can nab a freebie if you guess heads or tails correctly. Bring cash and expect lots of shouting and slabs of meat flying over your head. It’s like shopping in the supermarket reduced aisle, except good.
There’s nothing quite like Christmas in London. From the twinkling lights on Oxford Street to sipping mulled wine at the city’s most festive pub (it’s literally covered in Christmas trees), there are so many quintessential London activities to get you in the festive spirit. Whether you fancy doing some good and volunteering or need to pick up a last-minute turkey, London’s got you covered.