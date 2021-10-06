If there's any way to mark the most wonderful time of the year in London, it has to be a lovely meandering walk through and among the "largest and most diverse botanical and mycological collections in the world".

Founded in 1840, the gardens have become one of London's most essential attractions (and homes of exotic and rare species), with well over a million people taking the trip southwest to the UNESCO World Heritage Site each and every year.

And Christmas at Kew is always an event worth making the trip for. In fact, many will consider Winter to simply have not started before an evening spent gazing at that light trail you'll see all over Instagram.

This year's after-dark festivities as always will allow you to pace your way around the gardens while taking in a lovely assortment of larger-than-life lighting displays to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Specifically, you'll discover sparkling tunnels of light, dancing waterside reflections, and trees drenched in what looks almost like jewellery, before ending up at the famed panoramic Palm House light display. You might even be able to pop in and see Father Christmas on the way, if you've been good this year.

Along with stimulating the sense of sight, sound will be covered in abundance with the festive songs pumped through the air. And yes, there'll be plenty of delicious independent street food vendors on hand to satisfy your hunger and temperature, with hot food, sweet treats, winter warmers and hot chocolate.

This year, there is a limited capacity with timed entry to Christmas at Kew so make sure to plan now to secure the date and time of your choice!