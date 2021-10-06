London
Quintessential London Christmas activities

From bagging a bargain turkey at Smithfield Market to volunteering with Crisis, these are the most festive London activities

Written by
Isabelle Aron
&
Claire Wong
There’s nothing quite like Christmas in London. From the twinkling lights on Oxford Street to sipping mulled wine at the city’s most festive pub (it’s literally covered in Christmas trees), there are so many quintessential London activities to get you in the festive spirit. Whether you fancy doing some good and volunteering or need to pick up a last-minute turkey, London’s got you covered.

Pick up a meaty bargain
© Cedric Weber

1. Pick up a meaty bargain

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Smithfield

Vegetarians and super-organised people, look away now. Forget pre-ordering your turkey a month in advance; instead, head down to Hart’s of Smithfield’s Christmas Eve meat auction, a London tradition going back 500 years. Around 1,500 Londoners gather for the carnivore-fest every year in the hopes of bagging a bargain joint – from cut-price turkeys to entire suckling pigs. Don’t miss the coin toss, when you can nab a freebie if you guess heads or tails correctly. Bring cash and expect lots of shouting and slabs of meat flying over your head. It’s like shopping in the supermarket reduced aisle, except good. 

Spread good cheer and volunteer
Sam Roberts

2. Spread good cheer and volunteer

Being homeless in London is tough at any time of year, but it’s particularly difficult at Christmas. Do your bit for those less fortunate than you by volunteering with Crisis at Christmas. The charity now works all over the UK but it all started in London with an ‘open Christmas’ in 1971 which was run by 20 volunteers in a derelict church. Whether you want to roll your sleeves up in the kitchen, you’re a healthcare professional who can provide check-ups or you fancy running a workshop, there are loads of ways to help. The charity particularly needs night shift volunteers. Sign up to make someone else’s Christmas special.

Watch Christmas Carols at St Paul’s
Photograph: Jonathan Perugia

3. Watch Christmas Carols at St Paul’s

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • St Paul’s

Get yourself feeling ridiculously festive with an evening of carols inside Sir Christopher Wren’s architectural masterpiece, aka The Big Lad aka St Paul’s Cathedral. The legendary London landmark hosts a series of free, unticketed carol concerts each year. Visit for family-friendly services, a night of organ-led carols curated by French composer Olivier Messiaen and a traditional carol service on Christmas Eve. 

Get merry at London’s most festive pub
Chris Dorney/Shutterstock

4. Get merry at London’s most festive pub

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Kensington

Thought you’d gone a bit OTT with your Christmas decorations this year? Your jazzy tinsel collection is nothing compared to The Churchill Arms’ festive display, where the owners deck the halls (okay, the pub’s exterior) with around 90 Christmas trees and thousands of twinkling fairy lights. Every year there’s an official switch-on party so you can sip a glass of mulled wine and watch the pub light up. Just be glad you’re not paying the electricity bill.

Check out the best Christmas lights in the city
Photograph: NUNZIO PRENNA

5. Check out the best Christmas lights in the city

  • Things to do

Even the most Christmas-averse individual cracks a blissed-out smile at the sight of a magical festive light display. And London is never in short supply of some thoroughly excellent ones. A trip to one of these truly spectacular illuminations lighting up our city will fill anyone’s heart with a surfeit of cheer. From the centre of town, out to some of London’s lesser-known displays, we’ll be adding them all to this handy list as soon as they’re announced. 

See our full festive guide to Christmas in London.

Gawp at amazing shop windows

6. Gawp at amazing shop windows

  • Shopping
  • Home decor
  • Soho

Get ready to ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ at Liberty’s annual Christmas window display. When you’re done with window shopping, treat yourself to a porcelain Liberty bauble (the store creates a new, limited-edition decoration every year) to hang from your festive fir.

See an entire city made out of gingerbread
Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

7. See an entire city made out of gingerbread

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Belgravia

An entire city of gingerbread. Imagine that. Well, many of you probably don’t have to imagine it – you might’ve seen it with your very eyes. The Museum of Architecture’s Gingerbread City exhibition is hugely popular, and has been running for several years. It returns in December, featuring over 100 architects, landscape artists, engineers and ecologists, all working together to craft a mini settlement made entirely of gingerbread and icing.

The MoA’s Gingerbread City features all the manor houses, town halls and skyscrapers as usual though, within the guidelines of this year’s theme of ‘nature in the city’, there are also meadows, parks and forests – as well as models showing the effects of pollution, flooding and climate change. This year’s exhibition takes place at a new pop-up location near Knightsbridge.

Given the amount of gingerbread on display, needless to say the Gingerbread City is essential Christmas viewing. Our advice? Eat something before you go – it’s a nightmarishly mouth-watering place to be hungry.

6-7 Motcomb Street, SW1X 8JU. Tickets go on sale on the Gingerbread City website on October 11. 

Listen to carols at the Royal Albert Hall
Photograph: Royal Albert Hall

8. Listen to carols at the Royal Albert Hall

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • South Kensington

The big one. An absolute barn-stormer. Can you say you’ve even ‘done’ Christmas in London unless you’ve experienced the full majesty and power of Christmas carols belted out at the Royal Albert Hall. This year things are very much business as usual (the less said about 2020 the better). Traditional carols, modern festival arrangements and an unbeatable festive atmosphere. If you book 10 or more tickets (eg if you’re bringing your whole Christmas Posse) you should be eligable for a 10 percent discount.

Performances take place at: 11am, 3pm and 7:30pm. 

Learn how to make your own wreath
Photograph: Petersham Nurseries

9. Learn how to make your own wreath

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Richmond

Make your front door the envy of the street with a super-posh handcrafted wreath from one of Petersham Nurseries’ top-notch masterclasses. Participants learn the art of wreath-making, and how to forage materials from woods and gardens.

Safetywise, the classes take place on days that the nurseries are otherwise closed. Numbers are being purposely kept to a minimum, so early booking is recommended. The ticket price includes light refreshments and all the materials needed to make a splendid wreath to take home. Plus you get those sweet skills…

See Kew Gardens looking all sparkly
Photograph: Richard Haughton

11. See Kew Gardens looking all sparkly

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Kew

If there's any way to mark the most wonderful time of the year in London, it has to be a lovely meandering walk through and among the "largest and most diverse botanical and mycological collections in the world". 

Founded in 1840, the gardens have become one of London's most essential attractions (and homes of exotic and rare species), with well over a million people taking the trip southwest to the UNESCO World Heritage Site each and every year. 

And Christmas at Kew is always an event worth making the trip for. In fact, many will consider Winter to simply have not started before an evening spent gazing at that light trail you'll see all over Instagram. 

This year's after-dark festivities as always will allow you to pace your way around the gardens while taking in a lovely assortment of larger-than-life lighting displays to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Specifically, you'll discover sparkling tunnels of light, dancing waterside reflections, and trees drenched in what looks almost like jewellery, before ending up at the famed panoramic Palm House light display. You might even be able to pop in and see Father Christmas on the way, if you've been good this year.

Along with stimulating the sense of sight, sound will be covered in abundance with the festive songs pumped through the air. And yes, there'll be plenty of delicious independent street food vendors on hand to satisfy your hunger and temperature, with hot food, sweet treats, winter warmers and hot chocolate. 

This year, there is a limited capacity with timed entry to Christmas at Kew so make sure to plan now to secure the date and time of your choice! 

Watch all your favourite festive flicks

12. Watch all your favourite festive flicks

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Tulse Hill

Peripatetic cinema club Pop Up Screens launches a season of festive films, screened in a snow-filled grotto that you reach by walking through a magic wardrobe. There'll be Christmas trees, mulled wine, hot chocolate, and up to three screenings a day, with daytime films suitable for children and evening events ideal for adults. Films include 'The Muppet Christmas Carol', 'Love Actually', 'Elf' and 'The Holiday'. Book your tickets here https://www.popupscreens.co.uk

Get your skates on at Somerset House
© Life After Print Ltd.

13. Get your skates on at Somerset House

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Aldwych

What's a London Christmas, without Somerset House's iconic ice rink? Skate around the grand neoclassical courtyard on this huge, 900-square-metre outdoor rink, with a 40ft Christmas tree plonked in the middle for maximum Insta-potential. This year brings a new partnership with Moët & Chandon – and to get even more in the festive spirit, tunes will be blasting, Hotel Chocolat will be hosting a selection of gifts, and tasty food and drink will be available to feast on. 

Wheelchair users can skate on any session as well as on dedicated wheelchair user sessions.

Find more places to go ice skating in London

After more festive fun?

Christmas in London

Christmas in London

Feeling festive? With our guide to Christmas events, activities, winter markets and cosy pop-ups in London, you’ll have a holiday so jolly it’ll make Santa jealous

