We’ve had whipped cream, we’ve had ships in bottles, we’ve had horse skeletons and we’ve had a big thumbs up: and now, we know what (might be) next, because the shortlist for the next sculpture to take pride of place on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth has just been announced. Picked from this list will be two sculptures, one unveiled in 2026, the other taking its place two years later in 2028.

The seven artists shortlisted for the Fourth Plinth

Ruth Ewan, Photo: James O Jenkins

Ruth Ewan

Cutesy trinket or omen of bad luck? Ewan’s enormous black moggy is both adorable and threatening, acting as an paean to the Suffragists (who were often called catty by the misogynistic media of the era) and Trafalgar Square’s history as a place of conflict.

Veronica Ryan, photo by James O Jenkins

Veronica Ryan

This huge sweet potato ‘island’ by Turner Prize-winner Ryan is intended to highlight how ‘food, famine, and economic power structures define our interwoven histories over time, and space’. Who knew lunch had so much to say?

Andra Ursuta, photo by James O Jenkins

Andra Ursuţa

Is Ursuţa’s ghostly shrouded statue a satire of the history of equestrian statuary, as seen all over the city, or is she just horsing around?

Chila Kumari Singh Burman MBE, photo by James O Jenkins

Chila Kumari Singh Burman MBE

This ultra-colourful psychedelic vehicle pays homage to Kumari Singh’s father’s ice cream van, acting as a container of both childhood memory and a more universal story of migration and joyful optimism.

Gabriel Chaile, photo by James O Jenkins

Gabriel Chaile

The South American hornero bird often builds its intricate nests on public sculptures, so here, Argentinian artist Chaile is doing the old switcheroo, building a hornero nest AS a public sculpture.

Tschabalala Self, photo by James O Jenkins

Tschabalala Self

Self’s vast striding woman in a blue dress is meant to bring a contemporary ‘everywoman’ to the middle of London, ‘a walking icon of the everyday, rather than an idol representing the adulation of one.’

Thomas J Price, photo by James O Jenkins

Thomas J Price

You can’t escape Thomas J Price; the English artist already has public sculptures on view in Stratford and Hackney, and now he wants to take over Trafalgar Square with this enormous bonce intended to subvert traditional ideas of sculpture.

The Fourth Plinth shortlist is on view at the National Gallery until Mar 17. Free. More details here.

12 London art exhibitions to see in February 2024.

These giant 20ft-tall rainbow arches are coming to the City of London.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Soho is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.