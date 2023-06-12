London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Inside of the Skims Selfridges pop-up
Photograph: Skims Selfridges

The Skims Selfridges pop-up lands today

Fashionistas arise, the buzzy Los Angeles brand has come to London

Written by
Molly Dubens
Advertising

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand has arrived in the capital. Today, June 12, marks the day that Londoners were first given access to Skims. Does this interest you? Act fast. The Californian company will only be popping up for less than a month. July 8 is when it closes its doors.

Skims mainly sells loungewear and underwear, but, as of June 8, it’s ventured into the swimwear business. The Selfridges Corner Shop will be selling all of it. The pop-up will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, 10am to 9:30pm on Saturdays and 11:30am to 6pm on Sundays. 

The shop will be done up with LA-themed decor including palm trees and surfboards. You know, all that stuff we don’t have in London but wish we did in Britain. The pop-up will also be offering ‘sweet treats’, whatever they are. So if you find yourself drifting down Oxford Street wishing for a dose of West Coast vibeyness, maybe give Kim K’s brand a look.

All the news on Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ in London

The new V&A exhibition is all about Coco Chanel and tickets are now on sale 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.