Flying in or out of Stansted this weekend? Watch out. The Stansted Express, the airport’s direct rail link to London, will be seriously disrupted.

On Sunday October 20, there will be no direct services between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport. Instead, travellers are being advised to use alternative modes of transport.

If you’re dead-set on getting trains to or from Stansted this weekend (or you’ve already bought Stansted Express tickets) there are ways around the closure. Stansted Express tickets will be valid on routes from London King’s Cross to Cambridge, and then from Cambridge to the airport.

Another alternative route will see two trains run each hour between Liverpool Street and Waltham Cross stations. There will then be a ‘very restricted’ bus replacement service running between Waltham Cross and Stansted Airport. The total journey time for this route will apparently be around two hours and 40 minutes.

Expect roads around Stansted to be busier than usual while the Express’s service is suspended. The help cope with increased demand, coach operator National Express has added nearly 2,000 extra seats to its London-Stansted coaches on Sunday.

The closure is due to works that will improve the concrete sleepers at Cheshunt junction and replace a section of the railway near Stansted Mountfitchet. Travellers were first warned of the closure at the end of September.

You can find out more about service alterations on the Greater Anglia website here.

