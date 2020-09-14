The street that changed my life: comedian Sophie Duker on Ridley Road

I’ve lived in Dalston for six years. I remember thinking that I was an adult because I’d finished university so therefore needed to live in London. I had two requirements for the location – I needed to be able to easily buy plantain and get products for my hair. My best friend and I found a flat just off Ridley Road Market with a Pak’s hair shop on the corner. It was a dream come true.

Ridley Road Market is one of my favourite places in London. If I’ve had a stressful day, I just walk down the street and it calms me. I like the fact that everything in a bowl costs a pound. I can buy a yam if I want. I mean, it’s been six years and I haven’t bought one yet but it’s good to know that I can.

In 2016, I ran a feminist comedy night, Manic Pixie Dream Girls, at Dalston Roof Park, which overlooks Ridley Road. I decided to do a comedy festival with my friends, comedian Lolly Adefope and poet Bridget Minamore. This idea we’d had turned into a magical place with music and comedy. It was a beautiful night and marked the beginning of my comedy career. For me, Ridley Road is the most perfect bit of London.

Follow Sophie Duker on Twitter and Instagram @sophiedukebox.

Looking for more places to hang out in east London? Hackney’s Towpath Café has reopened (and it’s doing dinner).





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.