The Museum of the Moon, 2021
Photo by Kensington + Chelsea Festival

The stunning Museum of the Moon comes to London next week

Be transported to a lunar wonderland

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/43122bbc-2679-4281-9e7f-1ae310456060.jpg
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon is a beloved outdoor installation that’s done the rounds of London a couple of times before, but we’re always excited for a chance to touch back down on its pitted surface – and thus it’ll prove next week as it returns for the free outdoor Kensington + Chelsea Festival.

The Museum of the Moon, 2021
Photo by Kensington + Chelsea Festival

In essence, it’s a huge glowing sphere decorated with a detailed 1:500,000 replica of the moon’s surface: that is to say, every centimetre of this globe represents 5km of the real moon’s surface. Basically, it looks really, really cool, especially after dark, and each night it’ll be accompanied by a special sound installation of music created by Bafta and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones that’ll run from 7pm to 7.30pm, with the moon sculpture open to the public until 10pm.

Like everything in the Kensington + Chelsea Festival, entry is completely free, although as a fun bonus we don’t currently know where it’ll be for the full length of the festival. We can, however, confidently state that it’ll start in Kensington Town Square next week, before moving on to a TBA indoor venue the week after.

Kensington Town Square: Aug 11-15. 7-10pm.

Indoor location TBA: Aug 17-30. 7-10pm.

