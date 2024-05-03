They might be slightly tricky to eat, but there’s no denying that tacos hold a special place in a lot of our hearts. With their crunchy shells, fresh toppings, spicy kicks and dreamy dipping sauces, what’s not to love?

London’s love affair with tacos is no secret, as the city is crammed full of spectacular Mexican restaurants. And this month the city’s taco obsession will reach fever pitch, as the biggest taco festival in the UK (and Europe, for that matter) is returning.

Called The Tacover, the fest will bring tiny tortilla goodness to London for a third year. We at Time Out visited last year and, trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Here’s everything you need to know about Tacover 2024.

When is the Tacover 2024?

This year, the Tacover is running for just one weekend, on May 25-26 2024.

Where is the Tacover 2024?

The fourth edition of the UK’s biggest taco festival will take place in northeast London at Signature Brew, Blackhorse Road.

How much are tickets?

For entry to the festival during the day, tickets will cost £10. If you want to join the fun into the night, pay £15 to enjoy DJ sets (fuelled by tacos and tequila) until 1am. Tickets are a hot commodity, so head to Tixr to secure your place.

Who’s bringing the tacos?

A host of taco vendors from across London will unite under Signature Brew’s roof to serve up crunchy-shelled treats all day long. Each vendor will provide three tacos to choose from (including vegan options), and all will be capped at £4 per taco. The line-up includes:

Los Gordos

Proper Tacos

Birria Taco

Mex Club

Carne Mexican Street Food

Nopalito

Death By Tacos

Pretty Boy Tacos

Masa Tacos

Pako Tacos

What can you expect?

Tacos are, of course, the star of the show here. But, just like it has done for the previous two years, the Tacover will provide endless entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Between snacks, enjoy DJ sets, competitions (from tortilla slaps to speed eating), raffles, brews from the venue’s taproom and a specialist margarita bar serving up tequila into the early hours.

