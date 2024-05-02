Beloved London chicken shop chain Morley’s is giving away thousands of free wings

The chain is doing a massive, mega fast food giveaway – here’s how to get your hands on free chicken

Much-loved fried chicken emporium Morley’s is going to shower you with free chicken.

A complimentary wing extravaganza is going to take place on Saturday May 11 and will be in celebration of Morley’s recent Fried Chicken Sauce team-up with Heinz.

It’ll take place from noon to 2pm at two London shops – in Brick Lane and Brixton Hill – as well as at shops in Watford, Brighton and Milton Keynes, with free trays of wings with splodges of the special sauce on the side. The London stores will have performances from local DJs, and from 3-5pm at Morley’s Brick Lane there’ll be open mic performances and special guest DJs.

After launching at a special event last summer at London’s Standard hotel, Heinz x Morley’s Fried Chicken Sauce is now available in supermarkets – but you have to pay £3.39 for it. So why not save yourself the expense and go to Brixton and get a splodge of the tomato, paprika, onion and chilli-infused sauce for free?

Morley’s was founded in Sydenham in 1985 and, after becoming something of a south London institution, the business expanding north of the river and into the rest of the UK. The Brighton store, which opened last year, is the 100th location for the crispy and crunchy succulent fast food brand.

Speaking about the sauce, Shan Selvendran, owner of Morley’s, said: ‘Seeing the reception to our sauce last summer was truly mad. We knew we had supporters, but we couldn’t predict the sauces going missing and people messaging us to ask where they could buy it, it was unexpected! We’re excited to work with Heinz and bring our supporters what they want. It’s going to be a dream come true to see our family business’ name in supermarkets across the country.’

