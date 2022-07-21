The team behind Printworks are opening a new club in east London

They’ve just announced the line-ups for the first nights

With the news last week that Printworks will be closing down and be turned into offices, Londoners were devastated to see another beloved electronic music venue bite the dust. Luckily we haven’t retired our Air Maxes just yet, because the people behind the Surrey Quays music mecca are opening a brand new club in east London.

A collaboration between Broadwick Live (Printworks, Tobacco Docks) and LWE (Junction 2), The Beams will be based in a 55,000 sq ft warehouse that’s part of the old Tate & Lyle sugar factory and is set to open on October 1, with indoor and outdoor spaces. It’s near London City Airport in the middle of the massive Royal Docks industrial estate.

Dubbed a ‘Centre for New Culture’, the industrial space is a multi-use venue, hosting club nights on weekends and transforming into a venue for photoshoots, film and art studios, corporate events, fashion shows and exhibitions on weekdays.

They’ll be putting on 12 day-to-night shows over the autumn, starting on October 1 and running until December 17.

LWE has just announced the AW22 season, and the banging line-up includes shows headlined by Patrick Topping b2b Denis Sulta and Honey Dijon. On other days, there’ll be live sets from 808 State, The Orb and Cybotron.

Ajay Jayaram, director of music at Broadwick Live, said: ‘The partnership of two of London’s foremost promoters and musical curators, feels truly significant as it is a reunion of the ambitious team who launched Printworks London.

‘Our programme will feature top-tier names and emerging talent across various sounds, styles and genres within the broad sphere of house, techno, disco and everything that lies in between. We look forward to introducing our audiences to this exceptional new industrial setting, full of character, situated in an untouched part of London.’

The Beams also has a social purpose, and hopes to bring positive economic, social and cultural change to the area.

While the official closing date for Printworks remains unconfirmed, we’re just glad that when it’s gone we’ll have an exciting new clurb for two-stepping into the wee hours. Let’s hope this one gets to stick around.

The Beams, Thameside Industrial Estate, West End of Thames Refinery, Factory Rd, E16 2HB.

