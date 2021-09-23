Feeling hot, hot, hot? Well, that’s climate change for you.

We don’t take much pleasure being harbingers of doom, but here’s the bad news. A new report from City Hall has revealed that the boroughs most likely to suffer from flooding and overheating due to the climate crisis are Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Islington, Brent, Tower Hamlets and Newham. In addition to that, it’s said the tube could also potentially become ‘unbearably hot’ for more than one month every year.

In a speech he’s making today at the Barbican, London Mayor Sadiq Khan will launch a new campaign that seeks to raise awareness of the crisis as well as let everyone know more about the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion and the upcoming climate conference the COP26. He’ll basically explain that London is, essentially, screwed, but that we still might be able to turn things around...

According to Khan, climate change is one of the most serious issues currently faced by the world but he plans to make London a zero-carbon city by 2030. This comes after City Hall analysis which shows that one in five schools and almost half of London’s hospitals are at risk of flooding. Blimey.

Is there any good news? Well, not really. In addition to those harrowing stats, it turns out that 200,000 homes and workplaces are at medium or high risk of surface water floods.

‘We either take bold action now or face the consequences – with catastrophic impacts on our environment, the air we breathe and the climate,’ says Khan. ‘I’m determined for London to be a world leader in tackling the twin dangers of air pollution and the climate emergency so that we can deliver a brighter future for London – one that’s greener, fairer and more prosperous for everyone.’ Sounds like a plan, Sadiq.

