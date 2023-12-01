London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Underground station sign
Photograph: eyematter / Shutterstock.com

The tube has just hit an impressive post-pandemic milestone

TfL’s latest figures show that the London Underground hit four million daily passengers for the first time since 2019

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Been on the tube lately and noticed that it’s a little more rammed than usual? Well, time to get used to it. While tube usage has been lower over the past few years than it was before the pandemic, now TfL says the London Underground is nearing pre-pandemic passenger levels. 

Recent TfL data says that more than four million tube passengers rode the tube in one day for the first time in four years. On November 23, apparently there were about 4.05 million journeys on the network.

While that’s pretty far from the tube’s busiest day (recorded in December 18, when the network saw 5,013,000 journeys in a single 24-hour period), it shows just how much Londoners are returning to the Underground in recent months.

TfL said that midweek journeys averaged about 3.7m per day in November, and this follows the news that the Elizabeth line also just had its busiest month yet, carrying 17 million passengers over a 28-day period.

In response to the passenger landmark, TfL urged the government for more investment in new trains. While the Central Line is seeing its trains refurbished and the Piccadilly is getting brand-new trains (get a first look of those here), much of London’s tube network needs sprucing up a little.

TfL is apparently seeking £500 million a year to improve the tube, while it has serious concerns over the age of the Bakerloo Line’s trains. According to the Standard, the Bakerloo’s fleet dates back to 1972 but might not be replaced for another decade.

Time Out on the tube

From our regular posts highlighting London Underground disruption to our to-the-minute strikes hub, we at Time Out are on the pulse of all things tube-related.

Did you see that London’s old City Hall could be getting a massive green makeover?

Plus: the Shard will be lit up with a huge animated snowman this Christmas.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.