The tube map has been redrawn to show new direct Elizabeth line services

Commuters rejoice, because the dreaded change at Paddington on the Elizabeth Line is no more. Instead of schlepping all the way through the station just to go from one Lizzie line train to the other, there’s now a smooth ride all the way from Shenfield to Heathrow. And for all you cartophiles, there’s a new tube map to go with it.

To reflect the changes to the line, the tube map has been simplified showing the purple line going straight through, with no changes at Paddington in the west or Liverpool Street in the east. The map now shows the Elizabeth line coming in and out of Liverpool Street, and it branches later on at Whitechapel, going to Abbey Wood and Shenfield.

To spot the Lizzie line on the new map, you’re looking for two thin purple lines (because it’s Crossrail, and not a tube line, it isn’t one solid line).

The new map doesn’t only include updates to the Lizzie. There’s still some debate about the new presentation of Euston station on the map, which uses a load of lines and circles to show its connection to the Victoria, Northern and Overground lines. And some people aren’t happy that Euston Square appears to be to its west, when in reality it’s to the east.

You can also see the inclusion of the newly opened Bond Street Elizabeth line station and illustrations of the step-free access to the Northern line at the new and improved Bank station.

The pocket paper-based-map also comes with a new commission on the cover by London-based South Korean artist Do Ho Suh, who has used threads of hair to create an artistic overlay on the map to ‘trace familiar routes through embroidery’. However, some people have pointed out this… er... looks a bit like the hair you have where the sun don’t shine, dubbing it the ‘pube map’. Others said it looks like ‘drain hair’. Maybe not quite what our late monarch would have wanted in her name.

