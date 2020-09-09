The UK could be getting a 10pm curfew to avoid a second wave

We’re feeling a little bit like teenagers following the latest whisperings coming from Westminster that the UK could soon be under a curfew. The news comes as a result of rising infection numbers across the country, with the government said to be weighing up the closure of venues at 10pm.

A senior government source told The Daily Telegraph that the nationwide measure was being discussed by ministers. It was raised as a possible extension of local lockdown measures that came into force in Bolton yesterday (Tuesday September 8), where drinkers were made to finish up their pints in the pub earlier than usual in line with the area’s tightening restrictions.

Hospitality venues in Bolton are allowed to continue takeaway services between 10pm and 5am, but are no longer allowed to welcome customers onto their premises.

When asked about further measures to prevent the virus’s spread while avoiding a second lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock also told the Commons about how a nationwide curfew in Belgium had proved successful in slowing the country’s case rate.

While nothing official has been announced around a UK curfew yet, the government will today share details on limiting social get-togethers. Crucially, most group gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of six people by law from Monday.

For now, though, you can still get dressed up for a late night somewhere other than your own living room.

