Sure, London’s a stunner, but check out these rolling meadows, ancient forests and serene stretches of coastline, all within easy reach of the city

London might be filled with a tonne of pretty parks, flower-filled gardens and walks, but sometimes you just can't beat getting out the city for some much needed fresh air. Luckily, the UK has some grand patches of countryside to walk in. So many, in fact, that it can be tricky to decide where to go. That’s where Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty come in. These verdant areas are given special conservation laws to limit development and preserve their natural beauty. In other words they’re quiet, pretty, and perfect places to take a hike.

There are 46 AONBs across Britain, and a handful of these are fairly close to London. Take a look through our list of AONBs within three hours of London and start planning your great escape. Put that gorpcore to good use!

RECOMMENDED: The best day trips from London