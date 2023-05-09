The Chilterns
What is it? An uncrowded and peaceful area of natural beauty, which inspired the likes of Roald Dahl, Oscar Wilde, and Agatha Christie.
Why go? Reclaim your personal space in The Chilterns, a quieter alternative to more well-known UK holiday destinations. Kids will love the Roald Dahl museum (Dahl lived here for almost 40 years), and grown-ups will love the relaxed rustic pubs and Michelin-starred restaurants. The area is so well bestowed with countryside walks, that it’s got it’s own festival dedicated to hillside strolling. Plan your trip to conicide with it (future dates TBC) and rub shoulders with fellow ramblers.
Don’t miss: Food fans should add Marlow to their bucket list. Tom Kerridge has no less than three restaurants here, settle in for pub grub in at The Coach or head to The Butcher’s Tap for food on the go.
Stay here: Nestled on the edge of the historic Stonor Park estate, a short drive from picturesque Turville, White Pond Farm has choice of cosy accommodation. Treat yourself with a cute barn-conversion, or go all out with a wing of the main house.
Get there: Around 40 minutes by train from Marylebone to Amersham.