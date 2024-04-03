The Hot Sauce Society is bringing its annual event back to Peckham next month

Just how hot do you like your hot sauce? Gentle burn, slight sweat, or Hot Ones-level mouth-obliteration? Drizzled on chicken wings, scrambled eggs, or a sausage sarnie? No matter, as there’s something for every tastebud at London’s Hot Sauce Society festival, which returns to Peckham next month.

London’s biggest and spiciest hot sauce festival is returning for the fifth time on Saturday May 11, and it will feature 43 independent sauce makers as well as live music, DJs, street food and a beer cart. This year’s vendors, which will include SaucyBitch, Chilli Chans, and Lazy Scientist among others, promise to feature a wide selection of ‘small batch and limited edition’ sauces from both around London and the greater UK.

Here are a few preview snaps of what to expect at this year’s event:

Alistair Veryard Photography

Alistair Veryard Photography

Alistair Veryard

As always, there will also be several prizes up for grabs at this year’s Hot Sauce Society festival, including ‘Best in Show’, ‘Best Everyday Sauce’, and even ‘Best-not-actually-a-hot-sauce’. And speaking of prizes, you can win some, too. Anyone feeling feisty will have the chance to prove their fortitude at ‘Chilli Karaoke’, which will see participants try to sing while eating a scotch bonnet.

Street food (aka spicy sauce vessels) will be provided by the likes of Lucky’s Chicken, Meltdown’s Cheeseburgers and Yang’s Noods, while Cut Rum, Gipsy Hill Brewing, and Cazcabel Tequila will bring much-needed alcoholic bevvies and tongue-soothers.

The festivus will once again be held at Peckham’s Copeland Park in south London, and promises to be both kid- and pup-friendly.

‘Thinking the hot sauce boom has been and gone? Peckham’s annual hot sauce fest is here to prove otherwise. We can’t think of a better place to get spicy this spring,’ says Leonie Cooper, Time Out London’s food editor.

‘We're excited to bring back the Hot Sauce Society festival for a 5th year. We’ve got the biggest lineup of traders yet and awesome food and drink,’ said Allie Behr, HSS founder and spice enthusiast.

Taking place on May 11 from 11am to 7pm, tickets are £2 per person and will be available for purchase at the door. To learn more about the event, or how much milk to bring, visit the Hot Sauce Society site.

