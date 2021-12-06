Living in London it isn’t difficult to find an offy to pop in to and grab a bottle of wine for a mate’s dinner party or pick up some tinnies for pre-drinks, but what about those of us who don’t drink or just want a night off the sauce? Enter: the UK’s first alcohol-free off-licence opening on December 13 until end of January just off Regent Street.

Mindful Drinking Festival creators Club Soda have teamed up with over 60 low-ABV and non-alcoholic brands including the likes of Everleaf, Lyre's, Thomson and Scott, Big Drop, Lucky Saint and Adnams Ghost Ship to offer a range of alcohol-free spirits, fizzes and beers. Whether you’re planning to go hangover-free during the most indulgent festive season or fancy taking part in Dry January, you can dream of a dry Christmas and still celebrate.

Come opening day, the off-licence will be hosting a ‘bottle swap’. Meaning the first 50 Londoners through the door with an unopened bottle or can of alcoholic drink will be able to swap for a free non-alcoholic equivalent. Keep your eyes peeled for future events down the line, the shop will also be hosting cocktail-making and wine and beer masterclasses with sommeliers and wine experts.

59 Great Portland St, W1W 7LJ.

