London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Voist Ltd
Photograph: Voist Ltd

The UK’s first alcohol-free off-licence is coming to the West End

Swap the traditional festive hangover for mindful drinking at this London pop-up

Angela Hui
Written by
Angela Hui
Advertising

Living in London it isn’t difficult to find an offy to pop in to and grab a bottle of wine for a mate’s dinner party or pick up some tinnies for pre-drinks, but what about those of us who don’t drink or just want a night off the sauce? Enter: the UK’s first alcohol-free off-licence opening on December 13 until end of January just off Regent Street.

Mindful Drinking Festival creators Club Soda have teamed up with over 60 low-ABV and non-alcoholic brands including the likes of Everleaf, Lyre's, Thomson and Scott, Big Drop, Lucky Saint and Adnams Ghost Ship to offer a range of alcohol-free spirits, fizzes and beers. Whether you’re planning to go hangover-free during the most indulgent festive season or fancy taking part in Dry January, you can dream of a dry Christmas and still celebrate. 

Come opening day, the off-licence will be hosting a ‘bottle swap’. Meaning the first 50 Londoners through the door with an unopened bottle or can of alcoholic drink will be able to swap for a free non-alcoholic equivalent. Keep your eyes peeled for future events down the line, the shop will also be hosting cocktail-making and wine and beer masterclasses with sommeliers and wine experts.

59 Great Portland St, W1W 7LJ.

Check these London bars for more non-alcoholic tipples

Looking for a light night out? Head to these bars for low-alcohol drinks.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.