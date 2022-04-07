London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Corgi in window
Photograph: Nataliya Vaitkevich

The UK’s first Corgi Cafe is coming to London

A dog-friendly way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Written by
Ellie Muir
Advertising

If you’re a dog lover then the Queen’s imminent Platinum Jubilee brings with it some exciting news. Three marvellous words: Corgi Café Party. This pop-up event, opening May 29, honours the Queen’s favourite breed and offers puppuccinos, playtime and ‘pupcakes’.

Organisers say that all Corgis are welcome; old, young, big, small or cross. For the more nervous or older dogs, there will be a designated ‘chill zone’ to escape the excitement of playtime. 

Free professional photos of the guests of honour will be available to download after the event, so make sure to book a pre-Jubilee groom beforehand.

According to Pop + Park, the dog experts behind the event, ‘Breed-specific events are known to be the perfect way to socialise your dog whether they’re an excitable puppy or older pet’. 

Refreshments will be available from The Doggy Bakery for the pooches and there will be a delicious menu of brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and spring cocktails for the humans. Trendy dog accessories will be provided by The Crafty Dog Co, so get ready for a glow up.

No corgi? No problem. Admirers are welcome too, you don’t have to be an owner to get in on the action. 

The Corgi Café will open on May 29, The Refinery at Bankside, SE1 0TF. Tickets are available here.  

Meet London's most pampered dogs

Big Mamma is opening its first takeaway pizza shop

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.