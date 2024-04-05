The ultimate ceramic art fair is coming to London this April

The capital’s biggest ever ceramics fest is coming to Olympia – here’s everything you need to know

Ever looked at a blob of clay and thought: ‘Ah, yes, I can get a masterpiece out of that’? No? Well, get ready to get your perception of art reshaped (literally) as Ceramic Art London (CAL) is planning to hold the largest ceramic art fair ever seen in London.

This year’s CAL will mark the fair’s 20th anniversary and it’ll take place at the Olympia’s West Hall. Beginning on April 19, it’ll run for three days until April 21.

CAL has over two decades’ worth of experience bringing together Europe’s finest bits of contemporary ceramic art, so, naturally, this year’s fair will offer enthusiasts the chance to explore and buy plenty of excellent pieces. CAL 2024 will feature over 90 exhibitors and creators from around the globe.

But that isn’t all. With everything from installations and live workshops to masterclasses from professionals, CAL is an opportunity to get your hands dirty quite literally. The event also has a stimulating talk programme that is set to discuss topics ranging from ceramics in the ancient world (a crash course in pottery history without dusty textbooks) to the latest VR and 3D printing technology.

Ceramic Art London’s Toby Bruden said: 'This will be our largest ever fair, with moving to the West Hall at Olympia allowing us to increase the content and visitor experience.’

Tickets to the show can be booked through both Olympia London and Ceramic Art London’s websites.

