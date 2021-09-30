The V&A Museum of Childhood begins its £13m transformation

And is has a brand-spanking-new name to go with it

I can imagine getting your kid to a museum is an absolute hassle for most parents. Tantrums are thrown, the tears start flowing and by the time you’ve managed to drag them out of the house, you’ve got one hour until the place closes. Well, the V&A is here to offer a £13m solution filled with art, design and play: Young V&A.

Starting in 2022, Young V&A has a programme of activities honouring the 150th anniversary of the museum, with a full reopening the following year. Kids, from toddlers up to 14-year-olds will have a new place to express their creativity and be inspired by a range of groundbreaking designs. The museum will feature an array of objects, from a skateboard owned by the young British Olympic medal-winning phenom Sky Brown, to the Hero-Arm, an advanced and empowering prosthetic for children and adults.

The renovations will see the creation of three new galleries, Imagine, Play and Design. Imagine is an amphitheatre-style stage for budding actors, Play is a free-play construction area and Design is an open studio that will encourage the young ’uns to develop their creative skills in a collaborative environment.

Young V&A is also working closely with local schools and organisations on a programme of workshops and tours of the current exhibitions. The workshops will also focus on the importance of sustainability and environmental responsibility, something the museum strives for, as seen in the repurposing of old V&A exhibitions in this new development.

Since the museum’s inception in 1872, the V&A Museum of Childhood has been a source of social and cultural interests providing an appealing space for adults. Its new direction is focusing more on interactive experiences for the kids – let’s just hope this can get them out of the house.

