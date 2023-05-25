The Vagina Museum – the very first of its kind in the world – has met its funding target for a new home. After sadly closing down in February 2023, the gallery which is dedicated to all things gynaecological has raised £86,490 to be able to move into a permanent venue.

The muff museum has found a space under ‘twin railway arches in east London’, it shared on Twitter. It needed a significant cash injection to be able to move in, hoping to raise £85,000 before the beginning of June or risk closing for ever.

The museum shared an emotional statement on Twitter after hitting its goal, writing: ‘Once again, we’d like to thank every single one of you who was invested (emotionally and financially!) in our fundraising campaign. In a week, we reached our £85,000 target, an almost quim-possible feat!’

‘We’re busily preparing design and fit-out work for our new home. And we’re planning new exhibitions as well as levelling up our permanent exhibition. We hope we’ll be able to reveal more about the topic of our next temporary exhibition very soon,’ the museum added.

The free museum was last set up in a property guardianship in Bethnal Green, and before that the museum was based in Camden Market. It opened in 2019 following a crowdfunding campaign which raised £50,000, as well as pop-up events at Green Man Festival, the Royal Institution, Feminist Library and Freud Museum.

Florence Schechter founded the museum after discovering Iceland’s long-running Phallological Museum, which has a collection of more than 280 penises. Her aim for the museum was to ‘erase the stigma around the body and gynaecological anatomy’. In its ten months at the Bethnal Green site, the museum has hosted exhibitions such as ‘Periods: A Brief History’.

As well as raising awareness of gynaecological anatomy and health, the museum aims to ‘promote intersectional, feminist and trans-inclusive values’.

If you want to help keep The Vagina Museum alive, it’s still accepting donations to its gofundme online.

