The team behind one of Time Out's favourite east London basement clubs has opened a new outdoor venue. The people who brought us The Glove That Fits have launched Gloves Off, an open air party, food and drinks spot that's billing itself as an ‘outdoor sanctuary’.

Gloves Off has free entry and is right next to TGTF, so once you've sank a few orange wines in the sunshine, the logical option would be to head down to the basement and keep the party going. The new venue promises to offer an expansive drinks menu, including ‘unique cocktails, natural wine and alcohol-free options’. On the food side of things, there will be pop-ups from rotating local vendors, selling a range of cuisines like Japanese BBQ. And would it even be an east London venue if it didn't sell Neapolitan pizza?

Being a musically-minded space, there will of course be tunes blasted from their Funktion-One sound system brought by local crews and DJs. The launch party on Saturday saw Queer London party Anal House Meltdown take over the decks, while on Sunday Lick the Lid hosted.

The Glove That Fits shared a post about Gloves Off on Instagram, writing: ‘Gloves Off is physically and musically connected to TGTF and will provide an outdoors sanctuary to rest your head every week, catch up with connections new and old, and bask in sounds from local crews and selectors on a classic Funktion-One system.



‘Gloves Off will feature an expanded drinks menu with unique cocktails, natural wine and alcohol free options + food pop-ups from rotating local vendors ranging from Japanese BBQ to Modern Neapolitan Pizza’

The gloves are off.

Gloves Off. Ponsford Street, Hackney, E9 6JU.

