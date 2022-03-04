Last year, London’s The Vagina Museum – the first physical museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and gynaecological anatomy – was forced to close its doors after being denied an extension on its lease. After six months away, though, the team behind the much-needed establishment have some good news – a new home has been found at last.

On March 19, the museum will reopen for business in new premises in Bethnal Green. To get the word out about its new locale, creative agency TheOr London has launched a very attention-grabbing campaign. If you’re walking around the East End, keep an eye out for some big bright posters full of innuendo and clever wordplay.

‘Mind the WAP’ reads one sign, designed like a London Underground station poster, another references local music venue The Pickle Factory, while a third asks passers-by to ‘be the first to come’. There are 16 different posters in total, all designed by Mirjami Qin.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Vagina Museum

‘Half the word has a vulva, a vagina and a clitoris – it should be normal to use these words in our everyday vernacular and be comfortable seeing them mentioned on billboards,’ creative director Nathalie Gordon said. ‘If anyone finds the campaign sensationalist, inappropriate or weird it says more about them than it does the work or the museum.’

The brilliant ads will be posted up around east London with all media space donated by Clear Channel and long-term supporters of the museum, including Jack Arts and London Lites. Once The Vagina Museum has reopened, the posters will be available to buy on its website, with all proceeds going straight to the museum.

Speaking about the grand relaunch, the museum’s founder and director Florence Schechter said: ‘We’re thrilled to be able to reopen our doors to the public. During our temporary closure, we’ve had so many people express how much they missed us. Since the beginning of this project, it’s been crucial to us for the Vagina Museum to exist as a physical space. These last few months have been tough as we’ve searched for a new home. We’re excited to become a part of the vibrant community in Bethnal Green.’

The Vagina Museum, 18 Victoria Park Square, E2 9PF. Reopens Sat Mar 19.

