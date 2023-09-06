The world’s best bar is coming to London – for two days only

Do you only drink at the finest bars in town?

Well, if you’re someone who only sips at sublime spots, you’ll want to put September 16-17 in your diary, as the bar voted the world’s best in 2022 is coming to London’s Fitzrovia for a weekend pop-up.

Barcelona’s Paradiso will be taking over The London Edition’s Punch Room, serving up five signature cocktails from its current cocktail offering; the Evolution Negroni, Tesla, Copper, Flemming and The Cloud.

Winner of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, the Spanish speakeasy-style bar is accessed via a fridge door inside a pastrami bar in the El Born neighbourhood of Barcelona. Entry to the Punch Room should be a little easier, and once there you’ll be able to get stuck into the menu of Giacomo Giannotti – Paradiso’s owner and founder – which draws from great human discovery and invention. But also gets you pissed, like.

The Evolution Negroni is made up of whisky, coconut, Campari, vermouth and chai tea, while the Tesla is a gun, rum, chamomile and lemon verbena concoction. The Copper is scotch, rose and aloe vera; the Flemming is tequila, grapefruit, beer and Thai milk; and The Cloud sounds like our favourite, made with mezcal, hibiscus, sherry and green chillies.

The world’s second best bar, by the way, happens to be in London. Old Street bar Tayēr + Elementary is an industrial-style spot that serves up refined bevvies from a metallic workstation. When it opened in 2019, Time Out’s five-star review raved about its laidback vibes, delicious katsu sando (a Japanese pork sandwich), and most of all, about its drinks: ‘every one a lesson in lingering flavour’.

London Edition, 10 Berners St, W1T 3NP

