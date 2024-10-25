The world’s biggest game of Tetris is coming to London next week

Calling London’s Tetris superfans! The world’s biggest ever multi-player game of Tetris is coming to the capital next week.

This year marks the legendary puzzle game’s 40th birthday, and to celebrate London will host the world’s largest interactive multiplayer Tetris game. It’ll take place on the colossal screens of Outernet on October 28.

The game will be launched at 12pm and make full use of Outernet’s 23,000 square feet of 360-degree floor-to-ceiling screens. Audiences will be able to take part for free by scanning a QR code and using their phones to control Tetronimos – with up to seven able to play at any one time.

About the London pop-up, Tetris CEO Maya Rogers said: ‘As we celebrate 40 incredible years of Tetris, we’re excited to bring fans together for this unique gameplay experience at Outernet London.

‘This extraordinary installation is a testament to the timeless appeal of Tetris and our commitment to creating experiences that bring joy to the Tetris community. We invite everyone to join us in this immersive celebration and enjoy Tetris in a way that has never been done before.’

You hear that? Tetris is a way that’s never been done before. Head down to Outernet on Monday to experience it for yourself!

Immersive experiences with Time Out(ernet)

Outernet opened just under two years ago in November 2022, but since then it’s become one of London’s most popular tourist attractions. Earlier this week the venue revealed that it will be hosting a brand-new Pokémon experience next month.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.