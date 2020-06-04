The world’s first ‘socially distanced immersive music venue’ is coming to London

One Night Records is in a secret location in London Bridge and its first production is happening in October

Okay, that headline is confusing – but these are confusing times. And come October, it’s going to get even more trippy once One Night Records launches, a venue conceived with social distancing in mind. It’s being described as an ‘immersive music event and venue’ in a secret location in London Bridge, and its first production will be called ‘Lockdown Town’.

One Night Records comes from the founder of London’s Vault Festival and is said to provide an escape from lockdown. You enter the venue itself via ‘hidden tunnels’ before being taken on an immersive journey via some kind of musical time machine. But all the while you’ll be sticking to strict social-distancing measures.

‘The social distancing is part of the show, so guests won’t notice it,’ says One Night Records’ managing director Tim Wilson.

‘Lockdown Town’ has been specifically designed for groups of up to four to enjoy. As such, tickets are purchased by ‘household’ and cost £202 each. In order to keep that distance, visitors are given staggered time slots and the venue is being operated at a limited capacity.

The night aims to bring together live music, food and drink – and the music agenda is said to move ‘from rock ’n’ roll, blues, ragtime, jazz and everything in between’.

‘Lockdown Town’ runs from October 2 to December 31 and you can read all about it and book tickets here.

