It’ll be the first year since 2019 that the parade will go ahead

After two years of Covid-induced cancellations, live streams, and – let’s face it – frustration, Pride in London has been given the green light to make a full return in 2022. The parade will take place on July 2 and will mark 50 years since the first ever UK pride march in 1972. It was estimated that 1.5 million people attended the last street-party event in 2019 – so we can guess that 2022 is going to be just as big, if not bigger.

The organisers of Pride in London have said that they want to use this year to ‘march towards progress’. They’re calling on the UK government to ban conversion therapy for all LGBTQ+ people, to reform the Gender Recognition Act, to provide equal protection for LGBTQ+ communities against hate crime, to establish a national Aids memorial and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride in London (@prideinlondon)

While Pride in London has said on social media that it’ll be ‘supporting UK Black Pride in celebrating the diversity of the LGBT+ community’, Pink News reported that UK Black Pride has denied it will be collaborating.

More details about Pride in London 2022 will be announced in the coming months. If you want to be in the parade or to volunteer as a steward, applications are now open. You can apply here.

A love letter to London’s LGBTQ+ venues.

The 100 best pubs in London.