There are kimchi and rhubarb pizzas in Hackney and we’re into it

There’s a lot of pizza in London right now. Maybe the most pizza there has ever been in our fair capital. Are we happy about it? You bet.

The latest addition to the London pizza scene is Flat Earth, whose ‘thing’ is sustainability, with a focus on vegan and veggie options, using heritage grain flour for their bases and seasonal ingredients for their top toppings. They proudly send nothing to landfill and have minimal food waste. What they do have though is maximum tastiness.

Currently popping up in a long term residency in Dalston’s Railway Tavern, their house special is a kimchi and cheese pizza, which uses kimchi made in-house (naturally!) and a beetroot crumb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＦＬＡＴ ＥＡＲＴＨ (@flatearthpizzas)

The Hackney Hot is quite the spread too, with sweet pickled beetroot, the aforementioned rhubarb, chilli and Somerset cheese. Then there’s a charred hispi romanesco pizza and a confit new potato Fiorentina with wild garlic. Vegan options include a courgette, fennel and walnut pizza as well as a tempeh no meat meatballs offering with homemade BBQ sauce. All killer, no filler.

Flat Earth comes from couple Rich Baker and Sarah Brading, whose thing for pickling and fermentation – for its sustainability factor as much as for its tastiness – means most of their pizzas come with something extra zingy on top.

The Railway Tavern, 2 St Judes St, N16 8JT

Here are London's best new pizza parlours

This is the only guide to Dalston that you'll ever need