KenEx Tram
Photograph: KenEx Trams

There are plans to build tram lines under the Thames between Essex and Kent

The £800m project could be completed by 2030

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
London’s transport has been glowing up and up over the past year. First we had the Lizzie Line, then new DLR trains, and now there are plans to build a tram under the Thames, creating more links from Essex and Kent to east London. Get ready for KenEx (see what they did there?). 

The two-track 1.2 km tunnel would initially run between Purfleet-on-Thames and Gravesend, going via Grays, Ebbsfleet and Northfleet. The tram will run every 3-4 minutes, going mostly above ground with some subterranean tunnels going beneath the Thames. There could also be further extensions to Basildon and Canvey Island further down the line. 

The idea for KenEx has been bandied around since 2017, but this is the first time in a few years that it seems as though it might actually come to fruition. Although if it does happen it’s not likely to be completed until 2030, according to an ITV Meridian report. The estimated cost of £800m is also pretty steep, and it may be difficult for the project to secure funding. 

Thames Gateway Tram Ltd who are behind the project believe KenEx could carry up to 10 million passengers every year. 

