There are two new exhibitions of Bob Dylan paintings opening

'It ain't me, babe,' he says, but his signature is literally on every painting, so it probably is him

Is there anything Bob Dylan can’t do? A kickflip, I reckon, but other than that, not much. Because it turns out that the 80-year-old (happy birthday for yesterday, Bob) is not only the most important songwriter of the twentieth century, not just a Nobel Prize-winning musician, not just the bloke who defined an entire generation’s counter-culture, not just some fella who somehow became rich and famous as a singer despite having a voice that sounds like regret personified, but also, somehow, a painter.

That’s right, big Bob is an artist, and has been for a long while. Halcyon Gallery has just opened two whole new shows of his prints, original paintings, sculptures and handwritten lyric sheets, and they’re open to the public. It’s all paintings at the 144 New Bond Street space, with lots created during the 2020 lockdown, as well as older works too. The majority of the work on display at the 29 New Bond Street gallery is made up of archival prints dating back to 2008, featuring train tracks and plenty of languid, reclining figures. There’s also an enormous steel sculpture that looks like it might give you tetanus (but from Bob Dylan, so...worth it), a few original paintings and new, illustrated, handwritten lyric sheets for classic Dylan songs like ‘Just Like a Woman’ and ‘I Want You’.

If you’re a Bob Dylan fan and considering going to these shows, don’t think twice, it’s alright. Find out how right here.

