There was a ‘shark’ in the Thames – here’s how Londoners reacted

The supposed sea creature was spotted in Hammersmith, Vauxhall and Westminster

There was widespread excitement in the capital yesterday (Thursday July 16) after numerous sightings were reported of a suspected shark in the Thames. Yep, sounds about right for 2020.

The unidentified figure was visible near Vauxhall, Hammersmith and under the London Eye in Westminster, and footage quickly went viral across social media.

A spokesperson for the Port of London Authority said it could neither confirm nor deny the reports, but clarified that sea creatures including dogfish and smooth hound sharks have previously been seen along the Thames Estuary.

Just last year a juvenile whale was spotted in the river for the first time in a decade. The beast, which was affectionately nicknamed Hessy, was believed to be around 27 feet long, but sadly died after being hit by a ship.

However, you’ll be relieved to hear that this week’s shark story was exposed as a hoax (obviously!) – sorry, ‘Jaws’ fans. Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about it. Here are some of the best reactions:

"I’m not @AttenboroughSir but I’m thinking that’s a big old shark....".https://t.co/ROE8rkTWNu — Sunday Morning Painter (@morning_painter) July 16, 2020

TFL will have shark lanes on the Thames now 😂 — John Wills (@cfcjohn49) July 16, 2020

Please add "Sharks invading London" to your "WTF 2020?!?!?" filing cabinet. https://t.co/VUYmzSlbCc — Tuffcub (@Tuffcub) July 16, 2020

This was also the week that Flying Ant Day struck London.

