Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right There will be a Cold Moon above London tomorrow night
News / City Life

There will be a Cold Moon above London tomorrow night

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday December 11 2019, 10:23am

Full moon
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tomorrow’s a big day and not just because of the General Election (though mainly because of the General Election. Remember to go and vote, Londoners). 

After we’ve exercised our democratic right and let loose at an election night party, while votes are being counted overnight we’ll be treated to an annual lunar treat: a Cold Moon. 

Photograph: Shutterstock

The Cold Moon will be visible in the night sky from December 12-13. It’s basically a big, shiny full moon which has this special name because it appears around the same time the northern hemisphere enters the coldest part of the year. But any excuse to gaze skywards, eh?

This celestial bauble is known by other names too, such as the Moon before Yule and the Long Night Moon – references to it being the last full moon before Christmas and its proximity to the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. 

The Cold Moon takes a high trajectory across the sky, so it will be aglow above the horizon for longer than it is at other times of the year. 

Love looking up? Check out the best places to stargaze in London

Just like things that glow and sparkle? Here are the best Christmas light displays in London right now. 

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott 303 Posts

Ellie Walker-Arnott is Digital Editor at Time Out London, where she's worked since 2016. She also edits Time Out London's Escapes pages.

Ellie writes about amazing places to explore in London. She's really into London's green spaces, markets and unique attractions, as well as cool fitness studios and hidden pockets of calm. Ellie also loves a day trip and the chance to explore lesser-known corners of the UK. Ellie was born in London and, after a stint in the countryside, triumphantly returned to the city eight years ago. She's been a journalist ever since, specialising in film, TV and travel before moving to Time Out and getting to champion her home city every day.

Reach her at ellie.walker-arnott@timeout.com or connect with her on social at Twitter: @Ellie_Wa and Insta: @elliejwa

Latest news

    More news