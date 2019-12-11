There will be a Cold Moon above London tomorrow night

Tomorrow’s a big day and not just because of the General Election (though mainly because of the General Election. Remember to go and vote, Londoners).

After we’ve exercised our democratic right and let loose at an election night party, while votes are being counted overnight we’ll be treated to an annual lunar treat: a Cold Moon.

Photograph: Shutterstock

The Cold Moon will be visible in the night sky from December 12-13. It’s basically a big, shiny full moon which has this special name because it appears around the same time the northern hemisphere enters the coldest part of the year. But any excuse to gaze skywards, eh?

This celestial bauble is known by other names too, such as the Moon before Yule and the Long Night Moon – references to it being the last full moon before Christmas and its proximity to the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

The Cold Moon takes a high trajectory across the sky, so it will be aglow above the horizon for longer than it is at other times of the year.

