In one of the more unexpected hook-ups to emerge out of late lockdown in one at the Design Museum in Kensington. Inspired by gin brand Bombay Sapphire, and designed by repeat hoarding-botherer Camille Walala (she of the colourful reimagining of Leytonstone), the new pop-up shop ‘Supermarket’ is selling pimped versions of everyday household items, including bog roll, kidney beans, tea, coffee, bread, pasta sauce, porridge oats, washing-up liquid and rice. Each item had been given a fresh visual treatment by a different emerging designer. There are also facemasks and Walala-designed tote bags. It’s only open this week, before the museum comes back in full effect in May. It’s like a soft relaunch for the Design Museum to welcome back its visitors, softened further with gin.

Proceeds from the sale of the ‘Supermarket’ items (which are all limited edition) will go to the Design Museum’s new Emerging Designer Access Fund, a pay-it-forward scheme that gives free Design Museum tickets to up-and-coming artists and designers. Camille Walala says of the project: ‘The past year has been really challenging for artists who haven’t been able to show work or collaborate as normal. “Supermarket” is a great way to support the Design Museum, and shine a spotlight on ten brilliant young artists who through this project have a new platform for their work.’

Image: Design Museum

We’ve all fixated a bit on the nuts and bolts of domestic life over the last year or so – the daily permitted shop trip, the forgotten item, the rediscovered cupboard tin. The idea of the shop or the supermarket has been a real central symbol of our shared experience of lockdown, so this project seems like a fun way of bridging the gap between that rudimentary way of living and hopefully what the future holds. Plus it involves gin, which is always good.

‘Supermarket’ is at the Design Museum Apr 21-25. Items are also available online at designmuseumshop.com and shop.bombaysapphire.com.

