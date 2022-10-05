There’s a brand new outdoor ice rink at Battersea Power Station

You’ll be able to glide along the ice in the shadow of the massive edifice from November 11

If you’ve been craving mulled wine, the soft jangle of Christmas bells and the smell of cinnamon, now is your time to shine. Cosy season is truly upon us, which means it’s time for perhaps the most wholesome winter activity around – ice skating.

But wait… This year, there’s a new skid in town. The plans for the big all-new Battersea Power Station ice rink have finally been revealed, and it looks suitably magnificent. Set up in front of the epic art deco power station, which opens its doors to the public on October 14, this will be London’s first riverside ice rink.

Glide at Battersea Power Station will open on November 11, with tickets going on sale from Friday October 7. It’s designed by the team behind the Natural History Museum Ice Rink, which has now closed after running for 16 years.

If you think this is just another singular rink to go round and round like a suitcase left on an airport conveyor belt, think again. Glide at Battersea Power Station will be made up of three interconnecting rinks, with a spectacular 30ft Christmas tree at its centre.

The new ice skating destination is just a small part of the power station’s eye-watering £9 billion renovation that’s been taking place over the past decade. After a whizz around the rink, visitors will be able to hit up the array of new restaurants, bars and shops in the building.

Make like a Soviet worker-constructor with winter fun in the shadow of a gigantic, brutalist power plant.

Glide at Battersea Power Station. Nov 11-Jan 8 2023. £8-£12.

