News / City Life

There’s a brand new park opening in central London

By Lucy Lovell Posted: Thursday March 21 2019, 11:30am

Plans for Exchange Square park, London, Broadgate

As much as we love the buzz of the city, there’s nothing quite like a lunch break in a leafy park

And now, finding a quiet corner of grass could get a little easier, thanks to a huge new park that aims to open near Liverpool Street station. 

Plans have been submitted for a 6,000-square-metre green space to take over Exchange Square, featuring lush planting, grassy banks and rows of trees. 

 

The proposal – which is the work of DSDHA architects on behalf of British Land – also boasts a restaurant unit with a green roof, an events space and a playful water feature. 

The park in Exchange Square is just one of the projects in the £1.5 billion investment into the Broadgate neighbourhood, which will ultimately include a whopping 4.9 million square feet of new workplaces, retail units and restaurants.

Watch this (green) space.  

Staff writer
By Lucy Lovell

Lucy is a freelance writer at Time Out London. Follow her on Twitter @luclovell.

