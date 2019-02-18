News / Shopping & Style

There’s a brand new zero-waste shop in Hackney

By Lucy Lovell Posted: Monday February 18 2019, 2:13pm

Re:Store shop in Hackney

If the footage in ‘Blue Planet II’ had you promising not to even look at single-use plastic again, you'll know how hard it is to avoid it while shopping in London. But thanks to a handful of pioneering shops (Bulk Market in Dalston and Thornton's Budgens in Belsize Park to name a couple) stocking your cupboards sustainably is getting easier.

The latest to join the troupe is Re:Store, a larder and household essentials refilling shop based in Hackney Downs Studios – a little community of artists and indie businesses between Dalston and Clapton.

Re:Store zero waste shop in Hackney

Re:Store

The new store, which opened last weekend, invites customers to dig out their old Tupperware (or buy containers at the shop) and fill them to the brim with wholefoods, nuts and seeds, herbs and spices, tea, cleaning products and loads more. 

Re:Store in Hackney, London

Many of the items on sale are sourced locally, too. You can stock up on Mission coffee beans, roasted a couple of miles away in Clapton and delivered by electric van, and Ombra pasta made in an Italian restaurant in Bethnal Green. 

Re:Store in Hackney, London

Lifestyle products and fare from small-scale producers also line the shelves, including award-winning vegan cheese from Kinda Co, Beeswax wraps made in Essex and natural soaps made in London. 

The oceans might have suffered as a result of plastic, but it looks like the tides are turning. 

Feeling inspired? Check out 29 small ways to save the planet

Plus how to go zero-waste in London

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Lucy Lovell

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest