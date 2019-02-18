There’s a brand new zero-waste shop in Hackney

If the footage in ‘Blue Planet II’ had you promising not to even look at single-use plastic again, you'll know how hard it is to avoid it while shopping in London. But thanks to a handful of pioneering shops (Bulk Market in Dalston and Thornton's Budgens in Belsize Park to name a couple) stocking your cupboards sustainably is getting easier.

The latest to join the troupe is Re:Store, a larder and household essentials refilling shop based in Hackney Downs Studios – a little community of artists and indie businesses between Dalston and Clapton.

Re:Store The new store, which opened last weekend, invites customers to dig out their old Tupperware (or buy containers at the shop) and fill them to the brim with wholefoods, nuts and seeds, herbs and spices, tea, cleaning products and loads more.

Many of the items on sale are sourced locally, too. You can stock up on Mission coffee beans, roasted a couple of miles away in Clapton and delivered by electric van, and Ombra pasta made in an Italian restaurant in Bethnal Green.