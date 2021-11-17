London
There's a brand sparkling new immersive champagne forest at the Savoy

The air will be perfumed with the delicious scent of bubbly

Written by
Alice Saville
The champagne forest at The Savoy
Photograph: The Savoy

The Savoy's known for pulling out all the stops with its Christmas decorations, but this year's effort really pops the cork. The famous hotel has commissioned ‘experiential architect’ Meredith O’Shaughnessy to create a ridiculously pretty ‘champagne forest’ that features delicate hand-carved trees dripping with baubles designed to look like champagne bubbles. Even the air is scented with a specially-designed champagne perfume: word isn't out on whether you can get tipsy from inhaling it, but boy it's tempting to try.

The champagne forest at The Savoy
Photograph: The Savoy

It's all inspired by art deco illustrator Kay Nielsen, whose images hang delicately between the forest's branches, alongside fluttering paper-cut out fairies, accenting the Savoy's famed 1920s interiors. And luckily, you don't have to be staying in a high-end Savoy suite to soak up the magic. Pop in for a suitably themed cocktail, like ‘Cassiopeia’, made with lashings of Laurent-Perrier Champagne and edible gold dust. Push the boat out with one of the hotel's festive afternoon teas, featuring white chocolate and morello cherry ganache snowflakes for the adults and decorate-your-own gingerbread for kids. Or just turn up to take a peek round this champers-scented wonderland and sneak a selfie on the ornate blue velvet chaise longue, the choice is yours. 

Immerse yourself in more festive magic with Kew's Christmas light trail

Or cosy up to a giant pot of molten fromage at The Cheese Bar's Fondue Thursdays

