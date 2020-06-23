There’s a campaign to erect a statue in honour of London’s first Black mayor

Wandsworth Council leader Ravi Govindia has launched a campaign to erect a statue celebrating John Archer, London’s first Black mayor.

The announcement comes after calls from local community group Love Battersea to commemorate Archer with a statue.

Archer moved from Barbados to Battersea in the 1890s and was a local councillor before he was elected mayor of Battersea in 1913. He became the first president of the African Progress Union in 1918 and he chaired the Pan-African Congress in London.

The location of the statue hasn’t been confirmed but the council said it plans to contribute an ‘initial donation’ towards the monument and hopes to raise more funds with the help of the wider community.

Councillor Govindia said: ‘I know many people in Battersea and Wandsworth are very proud of John Archer’s contribution to Battersea and London; he was a true pioneer and in time has become one of the earliest role models of black achievement in London.’

Hackney is getting two new sculptures to honour the Windrush Generation.

Donate to these anti-racism charities and organisations doing amazing work in London.

Share the story