This collab between Skip Gallery and Cool Shit is Just what we need to give us all a ray of hope this summer

Nothing says ‘twenty-first-century city’ like the sight of someone shitting in the street. Sure, it’s been a feature of the urban world since someone first said, ‘I know! Let’s get everyone to live really close to each other but not give them anywhere to have a crap.’ But it always has a specific kind of tragedy to it in the modern world.

Now, though, there’s a fun and joyous take on the classic defecation in the conurbation courtesy of attention-piqueing art rascals Skip Gallery and creative collective Cool Shit. Tomorrow (Thursday June 9), ‘Mr Cool’ will be springing up in Hoxton Square before immediately sitting down to take a dump.

The colossal, 5m high inflatable will perch on a suitably mammoth skip for his moment. Mr Cool is based on the traditional figure of Caganer, a bare-arsed character who features in Catalonian nativity scenes (don’t ask). Cool Shit have previous form with inflatables: In 2013 they fundraised to create a giant blow-up sculpture of Lionel Ritchie’s head, which later travelled to Bestival. It was followed by more of the same, including ‘Happy Kanye’ and Tina Turner.

Skip Gallery have collaborated with the likes of Gavin Turk, Richard Woods and David Shrigley, courtesy of their modified skip art spaces.

You’d better be quick, though. Mr Cool will be conducting his business for one evening only, between 6.30pm and 9pm on Thursday June 9. The first 50 punters to turn up will get a special piece of Cool Shit art merch to mark the occasion. Wonder what that could be, eh readers?

Hoxton Square, Thu Jun 9, 6.30pm-9pm. Free. www.skipgallery.com / coolshit.art

